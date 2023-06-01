Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00.

5/18/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $448.00.

5/18/2023 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $447.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

SNPS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.60.

Get Synopsys Inc alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Synopsys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.