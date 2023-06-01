Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

