Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.20

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 138503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$443.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

