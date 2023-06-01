Range Resources Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Range Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

