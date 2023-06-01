Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 100.1% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $1,120.75 and approximately $148.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,204.49 or 0.99993635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $452.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.