Qtum Price Tops $2.58 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00009612 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $270.49 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.70 or 0.06947411 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,680,582 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.