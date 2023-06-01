ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.80 ($8.39) and last traded at €7.82 ($8.41). 677,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.95 ($8.54).

PSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.84 and its 200 day moving average is €8.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

