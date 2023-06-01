ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 3%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,892,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,319,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.