Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 19,683,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,781,107. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

