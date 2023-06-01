Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 5.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.73. 409,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,612. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

