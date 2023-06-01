Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,880,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 181,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 87,369 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of URNM traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,263. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

