Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 2,239,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,684. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.