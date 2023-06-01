Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 796,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,753,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,447,648. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

