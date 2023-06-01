Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.01) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.03 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.35. The stock has a market cap of £129.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Premier Miton Group

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.29), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($96,585.57). In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($24,870.56). Also, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.29), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($96,585.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,479 shares of company stock valued at $27,664,008. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

