Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$128.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

TSE:PD opened at C$57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.25.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 12.6008316 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

