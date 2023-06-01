POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s current price.
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.14.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.