POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $34,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

