Pocket Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $579,013.33 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $579,013.33 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

