Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,753.21

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,753.21 ($21.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,439 ($17.78). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,447 ($17.88), with a volume of 240,055 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,358 ($16.78) to GBX 1,385 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,610.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,751.04.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

