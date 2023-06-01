Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PLNT opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

