Pitcairn Co. Sells 84 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

