Pitcairn Co. Sells 7,303 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

