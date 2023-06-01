Pitcairn Co. Sells 402 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,339 shares of company stock worth $4,546,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

