Pitcairn Co. Sells 206 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Price Performance

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.60.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $284.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day moving average is $260.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.