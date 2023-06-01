Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,673 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

