Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.