Pitcairn Co. Has $478,000 Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of MCRI opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

