Pitcairn Co. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

