Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $45.76 million and approximately $58,966.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00118593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

