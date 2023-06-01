Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 5,769 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $169,838,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. 6,948,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246,560. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

