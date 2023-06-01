Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAUG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,719 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

