Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $90.42. 1,743,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,129. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.