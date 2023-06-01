Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,577 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

