Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $963,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,243,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,121,047. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

