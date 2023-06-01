Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,125. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

