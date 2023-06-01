Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Down 5.5%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03). 637,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Pineapple Power Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.45. The company has a market cap of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Pineapple Power Company Profile

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

