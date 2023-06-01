PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.54 and last traded at $94.43. Approximately 49,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 106,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.