Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.