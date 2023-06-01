Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $69.10. 842,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,260. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

