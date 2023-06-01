Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 16,472 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.66. 1,590,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,577. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.02 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.



