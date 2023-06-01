Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $28.87 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $435.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

