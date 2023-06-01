Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $12.88 Million Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. bleuacacia accounts for about 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 3.71% of bleuacacia worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLEU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in bleuacacia by 80.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 431,781 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 493,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bleuacacia by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 294,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 3rd quarter worth $4,235,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLEU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,571. bleuacacia ltd has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

