Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 38,375 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.72. 572,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.25.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

