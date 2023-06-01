Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 204.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,133 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $17,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,427,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,986,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

