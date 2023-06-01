Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 4,446 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 388.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CYBR traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $152.55. 277,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

