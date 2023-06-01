Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 12,500 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 1,116,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

