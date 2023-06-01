PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

