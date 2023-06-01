PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.