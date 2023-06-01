PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 28th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Price Performance

PCCW stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. PCCW has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.