Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003705 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $33.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007960 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,027,011,081 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

