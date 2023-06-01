Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Critical Comparison

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eightco and Packaging Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83

Profitability

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus target price of $127.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $43.99 million 0.10 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.33 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.00

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

